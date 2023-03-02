Today's exaltation of victimhood is warmed-over Marxism

Read Hanne's The Herland Report.

Centerfold to the communist ideology so popular in the United States' Marxist cancel culture mainstream narrative, is the rebellion against the ethical concept that good and evil run through every human heart. The cornerstone conservative view of morality is that each man needs self-discipline to restrain his wishes to indulge in selfishness at the expense of others. The aim is to be "a good person" who shows compassion to others.

Communism fundamentally rebels against the concept of teaching mankind how to separate good from evil in one's own heart. "Evil" is simplistically described as "the capitalist class" and "good" as the proletariat "working class." The question of good and evil is thereby explained as a class struggle. "The always good" working class are engaging in a bloody revolution against the "always evil" rich elite. Those who are wealthy are permanently defined as the "inherently corrupted," while factory workers, for example, or those who are considered poor are viewed as the constant "victims."

Traditional religions such as Christianity, on the other hand, see the world as split between good and evil forces. Each man has a duty to act according to his inner voice – or conscience – in genuine respect for others. Humility, not pride is the goal.

The idea is that the universal law of nature – a God-given moral compass to life – leads mankind to allow diversity and justice between groups, performing one's duties to the community in search of the best possible life. Man, who has a corrupted heart and is inclined to do evil, actively needs to fight for that which is good – and refuse to obey his lower nature. This life-long quest is his, regardless of gender, class, ethnic origin or level of education.

The founder of communism and socialism, Karl Marx (1818-1883), was a malevolent, sinister man. He raged against the traditional belief of "good versus evil," detesting religion and individual responsibility so fiercely that he wanted to abolish the founding pillars of modern Western civilization. Everything about Western culture was wrong, as he explains in his writings: Its family structure, its churches, its private property rights, its free press, its freedom of speech, its capitalist system in which every many owned the fruit of his labor. This type of world was slavery to him, so he invented a new world order and a new morality: Communist socialism.

In this ideology, it does not matter how the lower classes act, whether they lie, kill or destroy other people's properties, as whatever they do is permanently justified since – as Vladimir Lenin said it – the "end justifies the means." Victimhood or belonging to an "oppressed minority" becomes a goal in itself. It is a path to glory, an indicator that you are "among the righteous."

It is not whether you covet that which is not yours, steal or speak evil of others that is the problem, but simply the class you belong to. In other words, you do not need to better yourself, rather the more you steal from the rich, the happier you will become. So, the Marxists are per definition "the good," regardless of how they come to power, nonobservant of how many civilians die in the process of bloody revolutions.

The famous Soviet dissident and Christian philosopher Alexandr Solzhenitsyn (1918-2008) pointed out that an inevitable consequence of communism is the need to get physically rid of those who oppose the system since these are considered the obstacle to total uniformity. To him, atheism was based on the evil in man's nature. In the Templeton Prize Lecture in 1983, Solzhenitsyn pointed out: "Militant atheism is not merely incidental or marginal to communist policy; it is not a side effect, but the central pivot. To achieve its diabolic ends, communism needs to control a population devoid of religious and national feeling, and this entails a destruction of faith and nationhood."

He painstakingly outlined the mental poverty and spiritual self-destruction the Soviet Union led to. The system brought no heaven to its workers, but rather a new form of slavery. Solzhenitsyn explains how he came to understand that communism was wrong in asserting that the fight for justice was that between the working class and the capitalist class, and that the solution was a horrifying social revolution.

He explains in "The Gulag Archipelago": "Gradually, it was disclosed to me that the line separating good and evil passes not through states, nor between classes, nor between political parties – but right through every human heart and then through all human hearts."

