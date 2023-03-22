Top legal analyst: Case against Trump is 'simply dreamed up'

Just as reports appeared that the Manhattan grand jury purportedly preparing to indict President Trump delayed its meeting yet again, a legal analyst has concluded that DA Alvin Bragg's case against Trump is essentially – made up!

Reports on Wednesday, when the grand jury apparently was scheduled to meet, said law-enforcement officers with knowledge of the process said the jury was told not to come in, and it probably won't meet again until next week.

The analysis comes from Gregg Jarrett, a Fox News legal analyst and commentator whose career includes defending clients, teaching the law, and writing best-sellers such as "The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump."

He cited the quote attributed to Joseph Stalin's secret police chief, who promised, "Show me the man and I'll show you the crime," indicating that his operational plan was simply to find a victim and "fabricate" a crime.

"Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has taken a page out of Stalin’s playbook and targeted Donald Trump. Driven by personal and political animus, the DA presumed the former president must be guilty of something. It was just a matter of devoting enough time and resources to hunt down the crime. Failing to find one, Bragg copied Beria’s paradigm and simply dreamed one up."

The case stems from claims over a payment by a former lawyer for Trump to stripper Stormy Daniels, apparently to not disclose an affair – which Trump denies happened.

"The DA invented his case against Trump by taking an alleged misdemeanor business records violation and supercharging it into a felony by citing an imagined second crime arising out of a supposed campaign finance violation. The novelty of such a charge is exceeded only by its absurdity," Jarrett wrote.

He cited the multiple flaws in Bragg's claims.

"First, non-disclosure agreements in exchange for money are perfectly legal. Second, [former Trump lawyer Michael] Cohen long ago stated that the payment had nothing to do with the campaign but was made to protect Melania Trump from an embarrassing, albeit false, accusation. As such, it is not an illegal campaign donation under the law. Hence there is no crime," he pointed out.

The problem is that Cohen, who already has been convicted of lying to Congress, apparently changed his story and now claims the payment, which Trump denies even knowing about, "was intended to help Trump's campaign."

"Reliance on such a disreputable character as Cohen is a clear sign of the DA’s desperation. Cohen's hatred of Trump is well known. He has carved out a career of trashing his former boss," Jarrett wrote.

"He peddled so many lies that there is no way to know whether the disgraced and disbarred lawyer even understands the concept of honesty," he said.

Cohen's claims, however, appear to have been demolished by the testimony of Robert Costello, Cohen's former lawyer, who said Cohen "repeatedly stated that the Daniels payment was intended to protect the candidate’s wife, not the campaign. Moreover, Cohen insisted that he acted all on his own and not at the behest of Trump."

Finally, Jarrett wrote, Bragg's agenda to "snooker a grand jury into indicting Trump" is an abuse of government authority and weaponizes the law "for political gain."

The Manhattan attack on Trump, he explained, "has all the earmarks of a Stalin-like fabrication."

He said, "Alvin Bragg has chosen to criminalize politics with the zeal of the notorious [Stalin secret police chief] Lavrentiy Beria. In the process, he has badly damaged the public’s trust and sullied the sacred principle of equal justice under the law."

