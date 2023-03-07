Top senator demands Fox News stop Tucker from airing more Jan. 6 footage

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York demanded Tuesday that Fox News stop host Tucker Carlson from releasing further video of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building.

Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, the speaker of the house, provided Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and honorary board member for the Daily Caller News Foundation, access to over 41,000 hours of video footage of the Capitol riot, Axios reported. Previous reports indicated that the amount of footage was 14,000 hours.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a primetime cable news anchor manipulate his viewers the way Mr. Carlson did last night,” Senate Majority Leader Schumer claimed. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen an anchor treat the American people and American democracy with such disdain. And he’s going to come back tonight with another segment. Fox News should tell him not to.”

Carlson aired video of the riot Monday night that showed Capitol Police officers escorting one protestor, the “QAnon shaman,” through the halls of the building. Carlson also showed video of Republican Sen. John Hawley of Missouri being escorted with other members of Congress from the Capitol, claiming the January 6 Committee selectively edited it to target Hawley.

Schumer issued a similar demand to Murdoch during a Thursday CNN appearance and a Wednesday letter, citing the network’s coverage of then-President Donald Trump’s efforts to contest the results of the 2020 presidential election. Liberal media outlets also criticized Speaker McCarthy for providing Carlson the video.

“When people don’t believe elections are on the level, that’s the beginning of the end of this bold experiment in democracy that has gone on for more than 200 years,” Schumer said.

Democrats forced votes in the House of Representatives and Senate on whether to uphold an objection to Ohio’s electoral votes in the 2004 election by then-Democratic Rep. Stephanie Tubbs-Jones of Ohio and Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer of California on Jan. 6, 2005, while House Democrats attempted to object to the results of the 2000 and 2016 election on Jan. 6, 2001 and Jan. 6, 2017, but did not have the support of a Senator, according to the Congressional Record.

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

