Toxic wastewater from East Palestine train derailment to be taken to Baltimore

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – Toxic wastewater from the site of the February derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, is set to be transported to Baltimore, Maryland, where it will be treated and discharged, according to officials.

In a March 25 statement, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, a Democrat, said Clean Harbors Environmental Services has contracted with Norfolk Southern Railway to “accept, treat, and discharge the wastewater collected from rainwater, collected water, and stream water above and below the cleanup site” of the derailment.

The toxic wastewater would be treated at the city-run Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant in Dundalk, according to the company.

