A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health U.S.TO YOUR HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Toxic wastewater from East Palestine train derailment to be taken to Baltimore

Will be treated at city-run treatment plant

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 30, 2023 at 2:47pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Ohio train derailment (video screenshot).jpg

Ohio train derailment (video screenshot).jpg

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – Toxic wastewater from the site of the February derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, is set to be transported to Baltimore, Maryland, where it will be treated and discharged, according to officials.

In a March 25 statement, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, a Democrat, said Clean Harbors Environmental Services has contracted with Norfolk Southern Railway to “accept, treat, and discharge the wastewater collected from rainwater, collected water, and stream water above and below the cleanup site” of the derailment.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The toxic wastewater would be treated at the city-run Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant in Dundalk, according to the company.

TRENDING: Major state passes bill to control gas prices

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







COVID vaccine fatigue: Study explores why many are refusing booster shots
New analysis shows how CDC spread misinformation about COVID
Toxic wastewater from East Palestine train derailment to be taken to Baltimore
Italian doctor suspended for suggesting autopsies of sudden deaths
County settles with pro-lifers who were arrested … for praying!
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×