Train derails in North Dakota, reportedly spilling toxic materials

By Alexa Schwerha

Daily Caller News Foundation

A Canadian Pacific (CP) train derailed near Wyndmere, North Dakota, late Sunday night and spilled a hazardous material used in road construction, a CP spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Thirty-one of 70 cars on the train derailed around 11:15 p.m on Sunday carrying hazardous materials, and a liquid asphalt leak was identified, Patrick Waldron, assistant vice-president for CP communications and media relations, told the DCNF. CP emergency response teams, hazardous material experts, local first responders and the Wyndmere fire chief were at the scene on Monday morning to assess the damage.

Liquid Asphalt “is a black and sticky liquid or semi-solid form of petroleum,” according to Premium Asphalt.

There were no evacuations and no injuries were reported, Waldron told the DCNF. The derailment did not occur near any waterways and there was no fire.

A first look at the train derailment near Wyndmere, ND. Photo shared with us from Joshua Henderson. Our crime and safety reporter is on scene, but is being kept back about 1 mile for safety reasons. pic.twitter.com/7nlFqYyp6o — Valley News Live (@ValleyNewsLive) March 27, 2023

“There is no threat to public safety,” Waldron told the DCNF. “The safety of crews, first responders and the public remains our highest priority. Our hazardous materials experts are continuing a full assessment of the incident in coordination with local first responders.

The cleanup is expected to take between seven to 10 days, Valley News Live reported. The derailment is an “evolving situation” and crews are monitoring the air quality, the fire chief told reporter Bailey Hurley.

The Wyndham Fire District did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

