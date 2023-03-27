A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health U.S.
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Train derails in North Dakota, reportedly spilling toxic materials

Liquid Asphalt 'is a black and sticky liquid or semi-solid form of petroleum'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 27, 2023 at 12:43pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

A train carrying toxic materials derails in Wyndmere, North Dakota, on Sunday, March 26, 2023. (Courtesy Twitter / ValleyNewsLive)

A train carrying toxic materials derails in Wyndmere, North Dakota, on Sunday, March 26, 2023. (Courtesy Twitter / ValleyNewsLive)

By Alexa Schwerha
Daily Caller News Foundation

A Canadian Pacific (CP) train derailed near Wyndmere, North Dakota, late Sunday night and spilled a hazardous material used in road construction, a CP spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Thirty-one of 70 cars on the train derailed around 11:15 p.m on Sunday carrying hazardous materials, and a liquid asphalt leak was identified, Patrick Waldron, assistant vice-president for CP communications and media relations, told the DCNF. CP emergency response teams, hazardous material experts, local first responders and the Wyndmere fire chief were at the scene on Monday morning to assess the damage.

TRENDING: What do you suppose Satan's chances of defeating God are?

Liquid Asphalt “is a black and sticky liquid or semi-solid form of petroleum,” according to Premium Asphalt.

There were no evacuations and no injuries were reported, Waldron told the DCNF. The derailment did not occur near any waterways and there was no fire.

Are recent U.S. train derailments the result of foul play?

“There is no threat to public safety,” Waldron told the DCNF. “The safety of crews, first responders and the public remains our highest priority. Our hazardous materials experts are continuing a full assessment of the incident in coordination with local first responders.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The cleanup is expected to take between seven to 10 days, Valley News Live reported. The derailment is an “evolving situation” and crews are monitoring the air quality, the fire chief told reporter Bailey Hurley.

The Wyndham Fire District did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Train derails in North Dakota, reportedly spilling toxic materials
Another bank acquiring collapsed Silicon Valley Bank in major deal
Would Trump indictment hurt or help him in presidential run? Here's what voters say
Ammo maker says it can't expand for unnerving reason
Confessions to go public? States try to strip churches' right to confidentiality
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×