Traitor Joe: David Horowitz calls out Biden for treason!

Hundreds of thousands of American lives lost because those in China and Mexico are attacking the United States with the deadly fentanyl epidemic.

A million dead because of a virus that most likely leaked, or was released, from a Chinese laboratory.

Untold numbers of innocent Afghanis turned over to the terrorists in the Taliban – with dire results.

All of these actions have been allowed by Joe Biden, and they amount to treason, according to David Horowitz.

TRENDING: Despite Supreme rulings, satanists and atheists ferociously pounce on Ten Commandments

He's the founder of the David Horowitz Freedom Center and the bestselling author of several books, including "Radical Son," "The Black Book Of The American Left," "Dark Agenda: The War To Destroy Christian America," and "I Can’t Breathe: How A Racial Hoax Is Killing America."

His comments appeared in a column at Front Page Mag.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

He cited the 300,000 American soldiers lost during the four years of World War II.

Is Joe Biden guilty of treason against America? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (109 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

"In the last four years, the number of Americans poisoned by fentanyl, has approached that number. These poisons, deliberately designed to kill Americans and especially young Americans, are supplied by China and smuggled across our open southern border by Mexican drug cartels. These attacks have taken place without America’s commander-in-chief issuing a single protest or threat against the governments of Mexico and China, even though his primary responsibility is the protection of American lives," Horowitz noted.

"Nor is this the first deadly assault on American citizens by the Chinese Communist Party – or enabling response by the Biden administration. Over one million Americans were killed by the coronavirus, a biological weapon funded by Dr. Anthony Fauci and America’s Centers for Disease Control, and created in a Chinese military lab in Wuhan," he explained.

"The Chinese government lied about the contagious and deadly nature of the virus, and permitted millions of Wuhan inhabitants to travel abroad for the Lunar New Year and infect the globe. Immediately after the World Health Organization formally declared the spread a 'pandemic,' President Trump barred Chinese travel to America, an act for which he was viciously attacked by the leaders of the Democrat Party including Joe Biden who described Trump’s precautionary travel ban as 'hysterical and xenophobic,' 'fear mongering' and 'racist.'"

He noted such cover-ups to protect the Chinese Communist dictatorship fill a long and depressing list.

"It includes the White House’s stone-walling of congressional efforts to investigate the origins of the pandemic that killed 9 million people globally. It includes similar stone-walling on otherwise inexplicable blunders that turned Afghanistan and its hapless citizens over to the Taliban and China, along with seven multi-billion-dollar air bases and tens of thousands of advanced weapons, and that made hostages of those who helped us during the 20-year war," he said.

He continued, "Who is Joe Biden? The language we have been using to describe what has been happening to our country is so sanitized that the most fearless of our politicians and news commentators will go no further than wondering aloud whether Joe Biden might be 'compromised' by his influence-peddling side businesses with our enemies, China and Russia. Here is the blunt and clarifying way to put his activities of the last several decades: 'Joe Biden and his family have made themselves wealthy beyond their dreams by taking millions of dollars in bribes from foreign powers, chief among them our mortal enemy Communist China.'"

He said all of what Biden has done is uncertain. But what he confirmed is that "'betrayal' is the appropriate work to describe what he has done.

The Daily Wire noted the headline on the column was, "How should we regard the president's treason?"

The Western Journal noted bluntly that Biden was being accused of "selling out the United States to its foreign adversaries for piles of dirty cash."

The report pointedly said, "Under 18 U.S. Code 2381, treason – a crime punishable by death – involves waging are and/or 'giving aid and comfort' to the enemies of the United States."

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].