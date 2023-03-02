Trans teacher with giant prosthetic breasts placed on leave

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation
Kayla Lemieux, a transgender Canadian teacher who wore Z-cup prosthetic breasts with protruding nipples to class, was placed on paid leave Tuesday after a prolonged public battle between concerned parents and the local school board that supported the teacher, according to the Toronto Sun.
Lemieux, who also wears a blonde wig and women’s clothing to class, has claimed the breasts are natural and a result of “gigantomastia” and “hormone sensitivity to estrogen,” according to the Sun. But the New York Post recently photographed a man identified as Lemieux with no visible breasts and wearing men’s clothing, sparking further outrage among concerned local parents, according to the Sun.
Lemieux has since claimed that the photograph was of someone else, which the Post disputes.
“While not currently on an active assignment, the teacher remains employed with the HDSB [Halton District School Board],” board spokesperson Heather Francey said, according to the Sun.
Anonymous sources reportedly told the Sun the teacher would not be allowed back in the classroom without proof of the “gigantomastia” diagnosis.
A neighbor recently claimed the teacher rarely wears the prosthetic breasts at home, and primarily wears them to teach.
The Ontario Ministry of Education did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.
