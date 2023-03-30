Trump accuses Dems of 'election interference at the highest level in history'

Former President Donald Trump is accusing President Joe Biden of "political persecution" and "election interference at the highest level in history," following news that a Manhattan grand jury has indicted Trump on a questionable charge that most legal experts, including lifelong Democrats like Harvard professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz, have condemned as a totally "political" prosecution.

Previously, federal investigators and federal election investigators, even the Manhattan DA himself, all tossed out the complaint as unworthy of prosecution.

But Democrats, desperately clawing at anything to use against Trump as he runs for the 2024 presidential victory, pushed DA Alvin Bragg, a far leftist whose campaign was funded by billionaire extremist George Soros, to go after a claim about a "hush money" payment to a former stripper to keep quiet about an alleged affair.

Such payments are not illegal, but Democrats are alleging the payment was a campaign contribution to Trump's 2016 campaign.

Without this odd and controversial combination of claims, the allegations would have been dead in the water.

Democrats hope they can exploit a legal case against Trump as they promote the mentally declining octogenarian Joe Biden for another term in the White House.

However, polls show that Trump might actually benefit from the publicity and outrage, and experts in the law have concluded that Trump, even under indictment, still could be elected.

Democrats have a deathly fear of Trump as a candidate because of the success of his first "Make America Great Again" term, when he literally vaporized much of Barack Obama's "accomplishments."

Their concern, with reason, is that Trump would do the same to Biden's agenda.

Trump reacted late today to the confirmation of the grand jury's indictment:

"From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your president of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats - the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this country - have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement."

He cited the Democrats' obvious failures to take him down by fraud: "You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this."

Trump further explained, "The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to 'Get Trump,' but now they’ve done the unthinkable - indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference.

"Never before in our nation’s history has this been done. The Democrats have cheated countless times over the decades, including spying on my campaign, but weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a president of the United States and by far the leading Republican candidate for president, has never happened before. Ever."

He also pointed out that Bragg was "hand-picked and funded by George Soros," an ardent Trump opponent.

"Rather than stopping the unprecedented crime wave taking over New York City, he’s doing Joe Biden’s dirty work, ignoring the murders and burglaries and assaults he should be focused on. This is how Bragg spends his time!"

Trump suggested "this Witch-Hunt" will "backfire massively on Joe Biden. The American people realize exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here. Everyone can see it. So our Movement, and our Party - united and strong - will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Taylor Budowich, CEO of the Make America Great Again Inc. super PAC , said in a statement: "This is not an indictment of a crime—there was no crime—instead, this news is the indictment of a failed nation. President Trump is promising to peacefully end the war in Ukraine, dismantle the deep state, and save our country by putting America first. For that, the political elites and powerbrokers have weaponized government to try and stop him. They will fail."

Meanwhile, the porn star, Stormy Daniels, and Trump both have denied any affair took place. And Bragg has complained that he doesn't want to answer questions from Congress about his campaign to "get" Trump.

Much of the "evidence" against Trump came from his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, who talked to the grand jury about the payment. However, Cohen has been convicted of lying to Congress and served prison time for it. Further, his own lawyer told the grand jury that Cohen was unreliable as a witness.

