A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith Money Politics U.S. WND News CenterWND
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Trump announces strike to 'totally obliterate' Deep State if elected

'I was getting ready to do it, pull the trigger'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published March 14, 2023 at 3:42pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
President Donald J. Trump disembarks from Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, early Tuesday morning, Jan. 5, 2021, upon his return from his trip to Georgia. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

President Donald J. Trump disembarks from Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, early Tuesday morning, Jan. 5, 2021, upon his return from his trip to Georgia. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

President Trump has promised in a campaign speech that if elected in 2024, he'll eliminate the U.S. Department of Education as part of his plan to "obliterate" Deep State.

That's one of the federal bureaucracies that isn't outlined in the Constitution, and which didn't exist for many decades of the United States.

There previously have been efforts to kill the agency and give its responsibilities back to local communities and their school boards, along with state agencies.

Just the News reported Trump spoke in Davenport, Iowa, about education issues.

TRENDING: 'Duck Dynasty' star slams librarians for disrupting Kirk Cameron story times

He said during his first term, from 2016 to 2020, that issue was, in fact, considered.

"We studied it very closely and I was getting ready to do it, pull the trigger," he explained. "The long-term goal, but now it's a short-term goal, of breaking up the federal Department of Education and redistributing its functions to the states."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Should the U.S. Department of Education be totally obliterated?

Just hours earlier, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in the state. He has not officially announced his candidacy.

The Gateway Pundit also documented that Trump's plans include a strategy to "totally obliterate" the Deep State.

That would be the bureaucrats and federal officials in Washington who are entrenched in their positions, who are not elected, who have gained power over the years.

"I will totally obliterate the DEEP STATE," he warned.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







DeSantis stuns establishment with position close to Trump on Ukraine
Trump announces strike to 'totally obliterate' Deep State if elected
Police get ordered not to interfere in arguments over same-sex marriage
Victory declared in fight against Smithsonian's targeting of Christians
Principals go nuclear on Christian school for refusing trans insanity
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×