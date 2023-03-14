Trump announces strike to 'totally obliterate' Deep State if elected

President Trump has promised in a campaign speech that if elected in 2024, he'll eliminate the U.S. Department of Education as part of his plan to "obliterate" Deep State.

That's one of the federal bureaucracies that isn't outlined in the Constitution, and which didn't exist for many decades of the United States.

There previously have been efforts to kill the agency and give its responsibilities back to local communities and their school boards, along with state agencies.

Just the News reported Trump spoke in Davenport, Iowa, about education issues.

TRENDING: 'Duck Dynasty' star slams librarians for disrupting Kirk Cameron story times

He said during his first term, from 2016 to 2020, that issue was, in fact, considered.

"We studied it very closely and I was getting ready to do it, pull the trigger," he explained. "The long-term goal, but now it's a short-term goal, of breaking up the federal Department of Education and redistributing its functions to the states."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Should the U.S. Department of Education be totally obliterated? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (37 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Just hours earlier, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in the state. He has not officially announced his candidacy.

The Gateway Pundit also documented that Trump's plans include a strategy to "totally obliterate" the Deep State.

That would be the bureaucrats and federal officials in Washington who are entrenched in their positions, who are not elected, who have gained power over the years.

"I will totally obliterate the DEEP STATE," he warned.

Trump says in Davenport, IA he’s going to break up the Department of Education and send the resources, and segments back to the individual states!! 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZXuXt7r35s — TrashDiscourse🗑️ (@ThaWoodChipper) March 14, 2023

🚨President Trump Speaking in Davenport IA: "I will totally obliterate the DEEP STATE." 👏👏🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/izP4ifLZ96 — TkMel 💜🇺🇸💜 (@TkMelly) March 14, 2023

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].