Trump breaks his Facebook silence

Former President Donald Trump made his first post on Facebook Friday since being banned in 2021 following the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol building.

“I’M BACK!,” the former President posted, including a video clip from his 2016 election-night victory over former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced the reinstatement of Trump, who was suspended indefinitely from Facebook and Twitter in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, Jan. 25. The suspension was later set at two years in June 2021.

Trump’s team requested his reinstatement on Jan. 17, saying the ban from the social media sites “dramatically distorted and inhibited the public discourse” and citing his 2024 presidential campaign. Twitter reinstated Trump in November, following an online poll by Elon Musk, who completed the acquisition of the social media site in October.

Internal documents from Twitter released by Elon Musk revealed that executives at Twitter reinterpreted Trump’s tweets to justify his indefinite ban in the wake of the Capitol riot in Jan. 2021, but they acknowledged he had not broken any rules.

The Trump Media and Technology Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.