Trump breaks his Facebook silence

Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation
Advertisement - story continues below
Former President Donald Trump made his first post on Facebook Friday since being banned in 2021 following the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol building.
“I’M BACK!,” the former President posted, including a video clip from his 2016 election-night victory over former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.
TRENDING: Who is Jesus? The question we all will answer eventually
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced the reinstatement of Trump, who was suspended indefinitely from Facebook and Twitter in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, Jan. 25. The suspension was later set at two years in June 2021.
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
Advertisement - story continues below
Trump’s team requested his reinstatement on Jan. 17, saying the ban from the social media sites “dramatically distorted and inhibited the public discourse” and citing his 2024 presidential campaign. Twitter reinstated Trump in November, following an online poll by Elon Musk, who completed the acquisition of the social media site in October.
Internal documents from Twitter released by Elon Musk revealed that executives at Twitter reinterpreted Trump’s tweets to justify his indefinite ban in the wake of the Capitol riot in Jan. 2021, but they acknowledged he had not broken any rules.
The Trump Media and Technology Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.
This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.
This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.
Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.
That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!