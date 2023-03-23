Trump describes Putin-Xi meeting as 'low point' for U.S.

Two of America's biggest adversaries, Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping, have met, and have agreed that they are "driving changes" that the world hasn't see in a century.

And President Donald Trump calls the meeting, which developed under Joe Biden's foreign policies, a "low point" for America.

The U.S.' international policy for years as been to try to keep Russia and China, two world powers that each pose their own threats to America, from joining hands.

But now, under Biden's "America-is-weak" projections, they've done exactly that.

According to a post at Newsweek, Xi traveled to Moscow to visit with Putin in recent days.

They appeared on social media, then, shaking hands and talking about those changes.

"Right now there are changes – the likes of which we haven't seen for 100 years – and we are the ones driving these changes together," Xi said, as the two were parting following their meeting at the Kremlin.

Putin said, "I agree."

That followed a signed agreement between the two described as bringing in a new level of cooperation.

"President Xi's statement to President Putin, caught on hot mic, was maybe a low point, in history, for the USA!" Trump responded online.

At issue at this time is Russia's invasion of and war on Ukraine, and it is suspected that China might have decided to supply weapons to Russia for that conflict.

