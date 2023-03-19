A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Trump fans urge DeSantis to deploy National Guard to protect ex-president

Plan a 'Patriot Moat' at Florida mansion to stop arrest

Published March 19, 2023 at 7:57pm
Published March 19, 2023 at 7:57pm
Cardboard cutouts of Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., and President Donald Trump (Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(DAILY MAIL) -- Trump supporters are pushing for a 'MAGA moat' around Mar-a-Lago to prevent the former president from being arrested as they demand that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defy New York authorities and refuse to extradite Trump.

The ex-president had claimed on his Truth Social platform that he will likely be arrested on Tuesday on criminal charges related to payments he made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

He even urged his supporters to 'protest, protest, protest' as he raged online about the legal case, causing many to show up at his Florida estate with signs, banners and even their own boats.

Read the full story ›

