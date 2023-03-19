Trump fans urge DeSantis to deploy National Guard to protect ex-president

(DAILY MAIL) -- Trump supporters are pushing for a 'MAGA moat' around Mar-a-Lago to prevent the former president from being arrested as they demand that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defy New York authorities and refuse to extradite Trump.

The ex-president had claimed on his Truth Social platform that he will likely be arrested on Tuesday on criminal charges related to payments he made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

He even urged his supporters to 'protest, protest, protest' as he raged online about the legal case, causing many to show up at his Florida estate with signs, banners and even their own boats.

