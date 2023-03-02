Trump, Haley, Ramaswamy line up at this year's CPAC

Mary Lou Masters

As many prominent members of the Republican Party abandon the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), former President Donald Trump continues to head the conference – this year, his 2024 rivals will also take the stage.

The CPAC, which began Wednesday and will end on Saturday evening, will feature Trump’s declared opponents – former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy – as well as the president’s former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, another 2024 GOP hopeful, Politico reported. Several other top-Republican officials, namely Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, will attend a donor retreat instead.

“Obviously, he has a lot on the line with this — or in anything he does right now,” Republican strategist Dave Carney, told Politico. “Everyone’s looking for cracks. When you’re the frontrunner, every event you go to becomes important.”

The Daily Wire’s Candace Owens, conservative political commentator, Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, and Jair Bolsonaro, the former president of Brazil, are also projected to attend.

This year’s CPAC attendance is not only likely to indicate which prominent Republicans back the former president, but also to decipher early signs of the stronghold he still has on the party, according to Politico.

The Republican Senators attending are Ted Cruz of Texas, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, John Kennedy of Kentucky, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, J.D. Vance of Ohio, Mike Braun of Indiana, Rick Scott of Florida and Eric Schmitt of Missouri, according to Politico.

Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Mark Green of Tennessee, Jason Smith of Missouri and James Comer of Kentucky are some House Republicans that will be in attendance, Axios reported.

Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, Gov. Brad Little of Idaho will also be at the convention, according to Politico.

DeSantis, Pence and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, another projected 2024 Republican candidate, are attending the Club For Growth’s donor retreat in Palm beach, of which Trump was not invited. Haley and Ramaswamy will attend both events.

