Would Trump indictment hurt or help him in presidential run? Here's what voters say

Roughly 75% of American voters believe that an indictment of former President Donald Trump would not hinder, and could actually help, his presidential run in 2024, according to a new poll.

The majority of voters think an indictment wouldn’t affect or could help Trump’s campaign, with 37.5% saying there’d be “no effect either way,” and 36.8% saying it would help his chances; only 25.7% believed it would hurt him, according to a Trafalgar Group/Convention of States Action poll. Rumors have circulated that an indictment could arise from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s years-long investigation into whether Trump allegedly paid hush money to porn star actress, Stormy Daniels, for an alleged affair prior to his 2016 election.

“It’s obvious to the majority of Americans that former President Trump is being hounded by a politically-motivated witch hunt designed to discredit him in order to render him a permanent pariah in American politics,” Mark Meckler, President of Convention of States Action, said in a statement accompanying the poll. “This tactic has never worked, and these early numbers already reveal it’s going to backfire. Voters either think his indictment and arrest will either have absolutely no impact on his 2024 bid, or that it will even boost his campaign.”

A bipartisan majority of voters share the same sentiment, with Republicans, Democrats and Independents believing a Trump indictment won’t affect or might help his 2024 bid, at 32.5%, 42.5% and 38.9%, respectively.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about the alleged affair, which Cohen said he was reimbursed for by the former president. The investigation seeks whether the former president paid him back via forged business records.

The poll surveyed 1,081 likely general election voters over the course of March 20 to March 22, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.

