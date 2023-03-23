Trump indictment moved to back burner for Manhattan grand jury

Amid a series of scandalous revelations about the Manhattan district attorney trying to indict President Trump, as well as newly publicized evidence that undermines his case entirely, the grand jury considering the case is putting it off – for days if not weeks.

ABC reported the grand jury hearing "evidence" in claims by DA Alvin Bragg that Trump had a illegal role in a "hush money" episode in which stripper Stormy Daniels reportedly was paid to keep quiet about an affair is off the topic.

"The grand jury is expected to reconvene Monday to consider the Trump case, at which time at least one additional witness may be called to testify, the sources said," ABC reported.

According to the Daily Mail, Bragg is "facing even MORE questions as panel's vote on an indictment is pushed back to at least next week…"

It cited his "weak" case.

Legal analysts already have determined that the underlying circumstances, Daniels being paid to be quiet, is not illegal. And Bragg's claims that that somehow was turned into a campaign contribution for Trump is falling apart.

Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, had testified that was the case. But now evidence has been revealed that Cohen earlier had said there was no link between the purported payoff and the campaign.

The report explained Bragg "is having trouble convincing jurors to indict Trump."

The report said, "Many expected former President Trump to already be indicted, but a court official confirmed with DailyMail.com that Bragg canceled on Wednesday the grand jury, who had been meeting on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to hear evidence in the case. It is still unclear why their meeting was prevented amid reports that the panel needs to hear from a final witness before levying a judgment."

The Daily Mail said a source with knowledge of the case said, "They are having trouble convincing the jury to swallow the case. It's a weak case and has caused divisions in the DA's office."

The DA, Bragg, is a far-left activist who repeatedly has promised to downplay criminal actions. He further campaigned on an agenda of trying to "get" President Trump.

Trump has said there was no wrongdoing in the circumstances in which he reportedly approved a $130,000 payment to Daniels, a porn start, to keep quiet about an affair.

The report noted that problems have arisen for Bragg.

"Bombshell new documents obtained by DailyMail.com show that Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen claimed in a 2018 letter that he was not reimbursed by his client or his businesses for the hush money payments to Daniels."

That conflicts with his sworn grand jury testimony, in which he said Trump reimbursed him with personal funds.

He's already been convicted of lying, and served a prison term.

Multiple legal experts have issued warnings to Bragg that the case is simply not there.

And Trump has called for Bragg to be arrested and jailed for trying to interfere with an election, as Trump already is a candidate for the 2024 nomination for president.

