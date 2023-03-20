Trump: N.Y. prosecutor interfering in U.S. election, should be arrested

Whether the prosecuting attorney for Manhattan, avowed leftist Alvin Bragg, will be successful in indicting President Trump over alleged "hush money" payments to a porn star years ago, remains to be seen.

Bragg's campaign against Trump, just the latest of a long list of schemes Democrats have attempted in order to try to assemble charges they could use against Trump in the 2024 presidential race, could be coming to a head soon, and there's been speculation even about an arrest this week.

But Trump is charging that it's Bragg who should be arrested – for the crime of interfering with a presidential election.

On social media, Trump commented:

He said, "It is the district attorney of Manhattan who is breaking the law by using the fake and fully discredited testimony (even by the SDNY!) of a convicted liar, felon and jailbird, Michael Cohen, to incredibly persecute, prosecute, and indict a former president, and now leading (by far!) presidential candidate, for a crime that doesn't exist. Alvin Bragg should be held accountable for the crime of 'interference in a presidential election.'"

Democrats long have feared Trump as a candidate for president, as exhibited by ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's two staged, and failed, attempts to impeach and remove him. Further, her partisan House committee to investigate Jan. 6, 2021, was viewed by many as a third attempt.

Democrats also have repeatedly insisted that the events that day were an "insurrection" in an attempt to tar Trump with that label.

Trump also criticized Joe Biden's presidency as a leader who "does NOTHING except Eat, Sleep, and S—t!"

A report at Newsweek explained Bragg is, in fact, using testimony from Cohen, who previously lied to Congress, to assemble claims against Trump over a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels years ago.

The report said, "Bragg is expected to accuse Trump of concealing a $130,000 hush-money payout made by his former lawyer Michael Cohen to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Prosecutors for the attorney have reportedly suggested that Trump's indictment might be imminent, though they haven't given an exact date. Trump has denied any wrongdoing."

No former U.S. president ever has been charged with a crime.

"However, Trump has made clear that he will frame any indictment as a political witch hunt against him. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy appears to follow the former president's lead in this direction. He said on Saturday that he wants House committees to investigate whether federal funds are being used for politically motivated prosecutions," the report said.

And former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said the prosecution was, in fact, "politically charged."

