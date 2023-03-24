A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Trump shares explosive letter from Stormy Daniels denying affair

Her lawyer confirmed she signed doc in front of him

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 24, 2023 at 1:22pm
Stormy Daniels (Instragram)

(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – Stormy stated on January 30, 2018, that she and Trump denied the affair multiple times since it allegedly went down in 2006 … and nothing’s changed. She says, “I am not denying this affair because I was paid ‘hush money’ as has been reported in overseas-owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened.”

Some questioned Stormy’s signature on the statement, but her rep, Gina Rodriguez, told TMZ that Stormy had signed the letter. Since then, Stormy suggested it was a fake, but she neglected to say it clearly or even at the time. Some suggest it’s Michael Cohen’s signature.

Her lawyer Keith Davidson said she signed it in front of him. “The signature is indeed hers as she signed the statement today in the presence of me and her manager, Gina Rodriguez,” Davidson said in a statement, the New York Daily News reported.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







