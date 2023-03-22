Trump-targeting D.A. caught hiding hundreds of pages of evidence

There was a suspicious postponement confirmed on Wednesday in the meetings for a Manhattan grand jury that was reported to have been expected to indict President Trump on a charge assembled by District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

And multiple reports cited the potentially game-changing testimony from a witness.

The Gateway Pundit said that witness revealed Bragg had been caught "hiding" many hundreds of pages of exculpatory evidence from grand jury members.

It was lawyer Robert Costello, who formerly advised Michael Cohen, who confirmed, "I spoke to the jury for two hours… It was clear to me the Manhattan grand jury did not want to get to the truth."

How did he know that?

Fox News analyst Gregg Jarrett explained, "When Bob Costello got into that grand jury room and told them, 'Wait a minute. You don’t have the hundreds of pages I handed over to Alvin Bragg over here? You only have six cherry-picked documents?' You know, hiding from grand juries exculpatory information is reprehensible and unconscionable. And the conduct of Alvin Bragg and his henchman Mark Pomeranz, who specifically says in his book, 'We’re targeting zombies because we don’t like his beliefs,' those guys should face disbarment proceedings."

At Becker News was more explanation.

"Harvard Law Professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz added his perspective on the charges being brought by the Manhattan D.A.," the report said.

"You know, in my new book, 'Get Trump,' I go through all of those four allegations and I say, there’s plenty of smoke, but there’s no fire. And if there were a fire, it would be set by arsonists," he explained. "There is no crime committed in any of the four allegations, and I prove that categorically in my book 'Get Trump.' Where did I get the name? Get Trump. I got that from Letitia James’ campaign slogan. Her campaign promise was, 'I promise you I will get Trump.'

Dershowitz continued, "And I want to add something new that hasn’t been said before. I think that Bob Costello has changed this case dramatically. I think that Bragg … now only has two possible results from that. Number one, he can say, alright, 'I'm going to try to make the case without Cohen.' He cannot use Cohen as a witness anymore."

The case stems from claims over a payment by a former lawyer for Trump, Cohen, to a stripper, apparently to not disclose an affair – which Trump denies happened.

"The D.A. invented his case against Trump by taking an alleged misdemeanor business records violation and supercharging it into a felony by citing an imagined second crime arising out of a supposed campaign finance violation. The novelty of such a charge is exceeded only by its absurdity," Jarrett wrote.

"First, non-disclosure agreements in exchange for money are perfectly legal. Second, Cohen long ago stated that the payment had nothing to do with the campaign but was made to protect Melania Trump from an embarrassing, albeit false, accusation. As such, it is not an illegal campaign donation under the law. Hence there is no crime," he pointed out.

The problem is that Cohen, who already has been convicted of lying to Congress, apparently changed his story and now claims the payment, which Trump denies even knowing about, "was intended to help Trump's campaign."

"Reliance on such a disreputable character as Cohen is a clear sign of the D.A.’s desperation. Cohen's hatred of Trump is well known. He has carved out a career of trashing his former boss," Jarrett wrote. "He peddled so many lies that there is no way to know whether the disgraced and disbarred lawyer even understands the concept of honesty," he said.

Cohen's claims, however, appear to have been demolished by the testimony of Robert Costello, Cohen's former lawyer, who said Cohen "repeatedly stated that the Daniels payment was intended to protect the candidate’s wife, not the campaign. Moreover, Cohen insisted that he acted all on his own and not at the behest of Trump."

Dershowitz said Costello's testimony has been a "game-changer."

He said it may be that Bragg cannot now use Cohen's statements at all the in case, and might not have any case without them.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is accused of hiding hundreds of pages of "exculpatory evidence" from grand jury in the case against Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/yL0eu3565o — Becker News (@NewsBecker) March 22, 2023

