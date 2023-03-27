'Trump Won' songwriter sounds alarm to Americans

Christian singer-songwriter Natasha Owens exploded the expected routine on a lot of song charts recently with her "Trump Won and You Know It" anthem, which has been collecting millions of hits.

And the reason it's so popular is because it reveals that Americans are losing their freedom, she explains.

In an interview with Washington Examiner, she said, "It's hard for conservative voices to get around that big tech censorship. We feel like we're not free. We live in a country where freedom is trying to be taken away from us. It's the most expensive thing we own. It should be the last thing we give up."

Her song has made her popular on some charts than superstar Taylor Swift.

The Examiner noted that other songs about Donald Trump winning in 2020 "have been banned from platforms like YouTube and TikTok, labeled misinformation. Owens's song is on YouTube, where it's accrued more than 820,000 views in three weeks."

The video features real news clips highlighting anomalies during the election, including accusations of ballot harvesting, problems with voting machines, and dead people voting.

What is known as fact about the election is that Mark Zuckerberg handed out more than $400 million like candy to local elections officials, who mostly used it to recruit voters from Democrat districts.

Further, a survey by the Media Research Center explained Joe Biden almost certainly would have lost the election by significant numbers had not the social and legacy media industries colluded to suppress accurate and very damaging information about the Biden family's international schemes – revealed on a laptop computer Hunter Biden abandoned at a repair shop.

The Owens video hit No. 1 on iTunes when it debuted. It is now at No. 5 and ahead of Taylor Swift’s “All of the Girls You Loved Before” and just behind “Justice for All,” featuring Trump and the J6 Prison Choir.

"I knew people would like it. I knew it would be catchy. But I didn't think it would spiral out of control like it has been. It has been the funnest week to see this song go to the top of the charts."

WND reported when the video debuted it was released without announcement or fanfare, and immediately started collecting hundreds of thousands of views per day.

In fact, the performance by Owens, who has performed with the likes of Michael W. Smith and Toby Keith, blew past 1 million views in just two weeks.

It delivers a blunt, no-nonsense message to the nation as the 2024 presidential election approaches.

In that race, President Donald Trump already is a candidate, while the incumbent Democrat, Joe Biden, continues to pursue his agenda points of abortion for all and body-mutilating transgender surgeries for children.

But Natasha Owens' anthem declares: "Trump Won, and You Know It."

The artist's most recent album is called "American Patriot," which combines love of country with themes of faith and family.

