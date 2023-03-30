Trump's support for primary surges past 50%

The 2024 presidential election is some distance away yet. The primaries for the GOP and Democrat nominees are closer.

And if a poll that surveys that Republican race is an indicator, President Donald Trump will be on the ticket for his party.

No one's sure yet whether Joe Biden, who is well into his 80s and has exhibited many signs of a cognitive slowing in recent years, will be there.

But Fox News reports that Trump's support is surging.

The poll asked Republican primary voters their opinions on a list of 15 announced or possible candidates.

Trump was picked by 54% of the respondents, up from 43% just a month or so ago.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis saw his numbers fall, from 28% then to 24% now.

No one else was above single digits, with Mike Pence down slightly at 6% now, the Trump-hating Liz Cheney at 3% and a long list below that figure.

Fox reported, "Trump made gains among almost every key demographic except for white men with a college degree, where DeSantis is up by 12 points."

The poll showed that of those who supported Trump in 2020, 60% still do, while 25% go for DeSantis and 4% for Pence.

In second place for both Trump and DeSantis voters were DeSantis and Trump.

"The rumor that Trump is going to be indicted by the district attorney in Manhattan has helped him quite a bit among Republican primary voters," says Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who conducts Fox News surveys with Democrat Chris Anderson. "They view the case as politically motivated, and it reanimates feelings that Trump is still fighting forces they see as corrupt and out of control."

On the Democrat side, well over half of Democrat primary voters want someone other than Joe Biden.

