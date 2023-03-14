A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Politics U.S. WorldWND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Tucker Carlson wonders what federal gov't gets in return for 'backstopping' deposits at failed banks

'How closer are we to some sort of disaster and to what extent are the people in charge abetting it?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 14, 2023 at 10:59am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Image by pasja1000 from Pixabay)

(Image by pasja1000 from Pixabay)

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

Fox News host Tucker Carlson questioned what the federal government would get in return for “backstopping” deposits at failed banks like Silicon Valley Bank Monday.

“What we know is the Biden administration is backstopping these deposits, okay. But that’s not the end of the story, in some ways it’s the beginning,” Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller News Foundation, said. “So here is where you pause and ask yourself a question that too few seem to be considering right now: They’re doing this, what are they going to get in return? Well, something for sure.”

TRENDING: Despite Supreme rulings, satanists and atheists ferociously pounce on Ten Commandments

Federal regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank Friday after its stock price collapsed and customers began a bank run following the financial institution’s disclosure of a $1.8 billion loss on asset sales due to high interest rates, CNBC reported. Depositors who had accounts at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, which was shut down by regulators Sunday, will be able to fully recover their funds, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced in conjunction with the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve Sunday.

WATCH:

“Remember that after 2008, the Obama administration, Eric Holder swooped in and imposed DEI, diversity, equity and inclusion standards on the entire financial sector, and that’s one of the main reasons our big banks are now increasingly incompetent and one of reasons Americans are so divided by race,” Carlson said. “Ideologues who used the 2008 bank bailout to kill American meritocracy, that’s a big step, mostly unacknowledged, but we are living with its consequences. So, you have to ask yourself, what are they going to do this time?”

Are the people in charge abetting the bank disasters?

“What we know we’re about to see bank consolidation, big banks eating little banks, and that means less competition, more consolidation means more government control,” Carlson said. “What are they going to do with that control?”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Carlson criticized White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for noting that the officials addressing the crisis were all black women, and said her comments were more likely to include runs on regional banks. Several regional banks, notably First Republic, saw their stock prices drop during Monday’s trading, according to Fox Business.

“If you want to make people less confident in regional banks, the banking system more broadly, if you wanted to induce a run on the banks, this is how you talk,” Carlson said, saying it was more important to know that banks were solvent. Carlson also noted reports that Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona asked financial regulators if they had tools to censor social media in order to prevent bank runs.

A spokesperson for Kelly denied the reports in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“The unsupported claim made by this blog post you referenced is false,” the spokesperson said in a statement to the DCNF. “On the briefing, Senator Kelly asked about *foreign adversaries* potentially trying to take advantage of this situation by spreading misinformation.”

“We have to ask the obvious question, how closer are we to some sort of disaster and to what extent are the people in charge abetting it?” Carlson asked.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Day of reckoning for Christian fired after refusing LGBT training
Facebook bloodbath: Zuckerberg's Meta firing 10,000 employees
Tucker Carlson wonders what federal gov't gets in return for 'backstopping' deposits at failed banks
'Overrun: How Joe Biden Unleashed the Greatest Border Crisis in U.S. History' by Todd Bensman
'Trump 45: America's Greatest President' by L.D. Hicks: A Wall Street Journal bestseller!
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×