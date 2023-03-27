A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
TV news anchor taken off air after who she quoted during live broadcast

Jack Davis, The Western Journal By Jack Davis, The Western Journal
Published March 26, 2023 at 8:22pm
A Mississippi TV personality has been missing in action for more than two weeks since she let fly with a Snoop Dogg quote while she was on the air.

Barbie Bassett, who was the chief meteorologist for the station, no longer appears on the WLBT-TV roster.

Bassett has not been seen on the air since March 8. The Clarion-Ledger noted that when trying to learn her status, she did not reply to any type of message.

WLBT Vice President and General Manager Ted Fortenberry issued a statement saying, "As I am sure you can understand, WLBT is unable to comment on personnel matters."

In early March, Bassett wandered into hot water during a discussion of Snoop Dogg’s latest wine.

Bassett, who is white, used the Snoop Dogg line "Fo shizzle, my nizzle,” using an n-word that is considered to be a demeaning epithet for black people.


This was not the first time Bassett has wandered into trouble.

In October, she used the word “grandmammy” to describe the relative of a black worker at the station, according to the New York Post.

Should the TV anchor have been taken off the air?

At that time, she issued a statement posted on WLBT to apologize.

“Last Friday on our newscast ‘Today at 11’, I used a term that was offensive to many in our audience and to my coworkers here at WLBT. Though not intentional, I now understand how my comment was both insensitive and hurtful. I have apologized to Carmen Poe,” Bassett said.

“Now, I would like to apologize to you. That is not the heart of who I am. And for that, I humbly ask for your forgiveness and I apologize to everyone I have offended. I will learn from this and participate in training so I can better understand our history and our people,” she said.

“I can’t mend the hurt my comment caused. I pray you’ll forgive me and that you’ll extend grace through this awful mistake,” she said then.

Twitter posters were split over what should be done.

Speaking on “The Breakfast Club,” host Charlamagne the God defended Bassett, according to the Post.

“I don’t think she should have been fired for that,” he said.

“She might not even know what ‘nizzle’ means, yo. Come on, like stop. That’s not a reason to fire that woman,” he said.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

