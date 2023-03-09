Twitter erupts as Jill Biden gives women's award to a DUDE!

(FOX NEWS) -- First Lady Jill Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken were slammed Wednesday for presenting a biological male from Argentina with an award for women on International Women's Day.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

This year's annual International Women of Courage Awards ceremony at the White House honored "11 extraordinary women from around the world who are working to build a brighter future for all," according to a State Department press release.

It’s International Women’s Day – a good time to remember that Democrats can’t even tell you what a woman is. https://t.co/BPJ1fHhl5u — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 8, 2023

TRENDING: Beloved kids' author says his books were unknowingly 'sanitized' to be more 'current'

Argentinian Alba Rueda was introduced at the ceremony as a "transgender woman who was kicked out of classrooms, barred for sitting for exams, refused job opportunities, subjected to violence, and rejected by her family. But in the face of these challenges, she worked to end violence and discrimination against the LGBTQ plus community in Argentina."

Read the full story ›