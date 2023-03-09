A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Twitter erupts as Jill Biden gives women's award to a DUDE!

'Remember that Democrats can't even tell you what a woman is'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 8, 2023 at 10:17pm
First Lady Jill Biden arrives at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 22, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristen Cheyenne Yarber)

(FOX NEWS) -- First Lady Jill Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken were slammed Wednesday for presenting a biological male from Argentina with an award for women on International Women's Day.

This year's annual International Women of Courage Awards ceremony at the White House honored "11 extraordinary women from around the world who are working to build a brighter future for all," according to a State Department press release.

Argentinian Alba Rueda was introduced at the ceremony as a "transgender woman who was kicked out of classrooms, barred for sitting for exams, refused job opportunities, subjected to violence, and rejected by her family. But in the face of these challenges, she worked to end violence and discrimination against the LGBTQ plus community in Argentina."

