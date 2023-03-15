Twitter Files: More evidence the Commies are winning

Read Hanne's The Herland Report.

The Twitter Files document how classic communist repression of freedom of speech now is the commonplace strategy in the United States. Journalist and bestselling author Matt Taibbi's presentation at the committee hearing on the weaponization of the federal government and the Twitter Files is but another example of the horrifying level of centralized censorship that engulfs America.

This type of behavior is, as Gen. Michael Flynn has pointed out, pure communism. If anyone is wondering why repression of free speech appeared with such force a few years back, they now have the explanation: There is non-stop, around-the-clock work going on to make the United States a communist country run by a strict elite.

At the heart of the communist ideology is the total intolerance of its critics and ruthless persecution of those who disagree with its socialist narrative. The founder of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), Vladimir Lenin, who sternly advocated for the end of free speech, is famous for the call for "a bloody war of extermination" against opponents.

The tactic was legalizing "deceit, law-breaking, withholding and concealing truth," writing in a language that made the public hate those who disagreed with them, as explained by Charley Reese of The Orlando Sentinel. The current labeling of critics as fascists, Nazis or anti-Semites, associating people with mass murderers, misogynists or madmen, is nothing new. It is a clear-cut communist strategy articulated since the 1940s.

In his speech, Taibbi reminds the select committee of the dawn of the internet, of the initial promise that it would open up the exchange of information globally and overwhelm all attempts to control the information flow. Yet, the past years have demonstrated that the very opposite has happened.

"What we found in the Twitter Files was a sweeping effort to reverse that promise, and use machine learning and other tools to turn the internet into an instrument of censorship and social control. Unfortunately, our own government appears to be playing a lead role," Taibbi says.

"We learned Twitter, Facebook, Google, and other companies developed a formal system for taking in moderation 'requests' from every corner of government: the FBI, DHS, HHS, DOD, the Global Engagement Center at State, CIA. For every government agency scanning Twitter, there were perhaps 20 quasi-private entities doing the same, including Stanford's Election Integrity Project, Newsguard, the Global Disinformation Index, many taxpayer-funded."

Taibbi states that "a focus of this fast-growing network is making lists of people whose opinions, beliefs, associations, or sympathies are deemed misinformation," both left- and right-wing. The Twitter Files document that "ordinary Americans are not just being reported to Twitter for 'deamplification' or de-platforming, but to firms like PayPal, Xandr and GoFundMe."

"As someone who grew up a traditional ACLU liberal, this mechanism for punishment without due process is horrifying. Another troubling aspect is the role of the press, which should be the people's last line of defense. But instead of investigating these groups, journalists partnered with them."

The communist takeover of Western mainstream culture began deceitfully covert and aimed at the university systems, coloring the innocent minds of the young, making them believe that the road to peace comes through hedonism, drugs and bloody revolutions that destroy traditional values.

In recent articles at WND, I have addressed the venomous Marxist impact on recent Western history, entering through the intellectuals who often live bourgeoisie lives far from the grim realities of the lower classes. It is easy in well-paid academia to spend time playing with utopian, far-fetched ideas, writing theoretical reports based on some sociologist methodology that aims at altering society.

This was also the communist idea, to use the naïve Western intellectuals, whom Lenin called "useful idiots" and "simpletons" in order to "articulate a strategy that would use the intelligentsia to corrupt Western culture," as James Simpson puts it in "Who was Karl Marx?" The influential communist agent Willi Münzenberg (1889-1940) advocated precisely for the infiltration of Western intellectuals in order for communism to influence the Western public with the aim of destroying it.

American magazines such as Jacobin still idealize him. He set up thousands of communist organizations in Europe and in the U.S. during the 1920s and '30s. His media empire, one of the biggest and most successful in the world, manipulated famous intellectuals such as Ernest Hemingway, Bertolt Brecht and many more. His point was: "We must organize the intellectuals and use them to make Western civilization stink," aiming at corrupting Western values "and making life impossible."

The communist strategy has so far succeeded.

