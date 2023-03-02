A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Twitter suspends outspoken Republican senator without explanation

'My team and I are seeking answers'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 1, 2023 at 7:36pm
(Photo by Chris J. Davis on Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) -- Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said his personal Twitter account was suspended without explanation Wednesday.

"My personal Twitter account – @BasedMikeLee – has been suspended," Lee tweeted Wednesday afternoon from his congressional account.

"Twitter did not alert me ahead of time, nor have they yet offered an explanation for the suspension. My team and I are seeking answers," he wrote.

