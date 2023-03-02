Twitter suspends outspoken Republican senator without explanation

(FOX NEWS) -- Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said his personal Twitter account was suspended without explanation Wednesday.

"My personal Twitter account – @BasedMikeLee – has been suspended," Lee tweeted Wednesday afternoon from his congressional account.

My personal Twitter account – @BasedMikeLee – has been suspended. Twitter did not alert me ahead of time, nor have they yet offered an explanation for the suspension. My team and I are seeking answers. pic.twitter.com/1llVm4fVu3 — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) March 1, 2023

"Twitter did not alert me ahead of time, nor have they yet offered an explanation for the suspension. My team and I are seeking answers," he wrote.

