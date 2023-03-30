A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S.TRAGIC ACCIDENT
U.S. army helicopters crash in Kentucky, 9 killed

Came down during training mission

Published March 30, 2023 at 5:53pm
(DW) – A U.S. military spokesperson said on Thursday that nine soldiers were killed in a crash involving two Army Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky.

Crew members were flying the two helicopters, operated by the 101st Airborne Division, during a nighttime routine training mission on Wednesday, the spokesperson said.

It was not clear if the two helicopters had crashed into each other, said Brigadier General John Lubas, deputy commanding officer for operations at the division.

TRENDING: 'Potentially catastrophic': Musk, Wozniak push A.I. moratorium

Read the full story ›

