U.S.FEARS OF THE FUTURE
U.S. Army surging munitions production amid shortage fears

Stockpile depleted after sales to Ukraine

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 4, 2023 at 4:07pm
Army Pathfinders

Army Pathfinders

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – The United States is working to overhaul its acquisition of certain high-end munitions which experts fear would be depleted in the event of a war with China.

U.S. Army officials are in the process of ramping up production to overcome challenges associated with replenishing domestic stockpiles of munitions that were either sold to Ukraine or which would be needed for a fight in the Indo-Pacific, according to Assistant Secretary of the Army Douglas Bush.

“Starting early last summer… we went through a deliberate effort to start planning for the production ramp-ups that are now underway,” Bush said during a March 3 talk at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a security-focused think tank.

