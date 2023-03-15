U.S. automaker looks to weave artificial intelligence into driving experience

(FOX BUSINESS) -- General Motors is looking to enhance the driving experience by integrating artificial intelligence into the auto industry. According to reports, the Detroit, Michigan-based automaker plans to introduce ChatGPT, a popular artificial intelligence bot developed by OpenAI, and add an A.I. vehicle assistant for drivers.

CEO Mary Barra detailed the new initiatives for General Motors on "The Claman Countdown" Tuesday.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"Having an assistant and really being able to use voice that is clear enough that you can ask questions and get answers, I think that's what the artificial intelligence will enable us to do," Barra told host Liz Claman.

TRENDING: Mom of 3 wheelchair-bound after savage attack: Suspect reportedly shadowed her for miles before striking

Read the full story ›