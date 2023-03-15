A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S. automaker looks to weave artificial intelligence into driving experience

'Really being able to use voice that is clear enough that you can ask questions and get answers'

(FOX BUSINESS) -- General Motors is looking to enhance the driving experience by integrating artificial intelligence into the auto industry. According to reports, the Detroit, Michigan-based automaker plans to introduce ChatGPT, a popular artificial intelligence bot developed by OpenAI, and add an A.I. vehicle assistant for drivers.

CEO Mary Barra detailed the new initiatives for General Motors on "The Claman Countdown" Tuesday.

"Having an assistant and really being able to use voice that is clear enough that you can ask questions and get answers, I think that's what the artificial intelligence will enable us to do," Barra told host Liz Claman.

