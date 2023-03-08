U.S. Capitol officer ignored by Jan. 6 committee tells what really happened

The special, partisan committee set up by ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to review the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol, when some people rioted and vandalized, ignored a number of key factors.

One that never was addressed was Pelosi's own culpability, as she refused President Trump's offer of National Guard troops to protect the building that day.

Another was Capitol Police officer Tarik Johnson, who now has told Fox News' Tucker Carlson what happened that day.

According to Fox, Johnson, a 22-year veteran, was assigned to secure the certification of the 2020 presidential election, that result that still has questions hovering over it.

"My voice is one of the first ones you hear on the audio transmission, so I did expect to get an interview (with the Jan. 6 committee) sometime, but it didn't happen," Johnson explained.

"I guess the focus was on Donald Trump."

The committee's report, indeed, focused heavily on President Trump in attempting to find ways to blame him for the events that day.

Fox reported, "Despite pleas for help on Jan. 6, Johnson said he did not hear anything, not even from Capitol Police chief assistant Yogananda Pittman, who allegedly kept vital information about the protests from him. The federal intel and law enforcement agencies knew about the warnings of a massive disturbance at the Capitol on Jan. 6, Carlson said, but the frontline officers on duty that day did not know."

Johnson told Carlson, "We should have been better prepared that day, and we could have been better prepared that day if the information was disseminated like it was supposed to be."

He said he asked for guidance, but got none.

Then his career took a downward turn, all because he was spotted inside the Capitol wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

Fox said, "Johnson, a Biden voter, said a Trump supporter placed the MAGA hat on his head. He decided to keep wearing it for self-preservation as he navigated the pro-Trump crowd outside. Johnson was put on an indefinite suspension for doing so and later resigned and lost his pension."

But he still wonders why the Jan. 6, full of Democrats and two Trump-hating members of the GOP and assigned to investigate that day, ignored him.

"I prayed almost daily that they would get to me," Johnson said. "I was never asked to testify… I was never asked by anybody connected to the January 6 Committee to testify. I asked myself why every day, and every day I might have a different answer. But, you know, pretty much they focused on Donald Trump and not the failures of the Capitol Police."

He told Carlson he believes some people were there, having planned violence, and some may have joined.

But mostly, he said, "I think that people wanted to support their president, they wanted to- some of those people wanted just to support him. And some of those people didn't commit violence and some of those people didn't plan on it."

Carlson this week has been releasing portions of thousands of hours of security video from the Capitol that day. He was given access by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

He also noted comments from Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., after the first round of clips appeared, showing often peaceful crowds in the Capitol, and officers even escorting one of the protesters into the Senate chamber.

That protester now has been sentenced to four years in jail for being there.

Carlson said, "You don't often see the Senate Majority leader openly call for censorship on the floor of the Senate as if that was totally normal and didn't contradict the spirit and the letter of the First Amendment. But of course it does. But what's really happening here? What you're seeing is – hysteria, the overstatement, the crazed hyperbole, the red-in-the-face anger – what is that? Well, it's outrage, of course. It's fear. It's panic."

He further explained, "Those videos which we did not retouch, which we brought to you after running by everyone, the Capitol Police, to make certain that we didn't imperil anybody… those videos touch a nerve because they're a threat to the lies that Chuck Schumer has been telling for the last 26 months."

Carlson openly questioned why Democrats are lying.

"Why is it so important that they would degrade themselves by telling such obvious lies and calling for censorship? Why? What are they trying to protect? That might be worth exploring and we plan to. And the second thing that we learned from this is that they're on the same side. The Senate Majority leader joins the Senate Minority leader, Thom Tillis, Mitt Romney, they're all on the same side. So it's actually not about left and right, it's not about Republican and Democrat. Here, we have people with shared interests, the open borders people… the people who underneath it all have everything in common are all aligned against everyone else. And that would include almost all news organizations in this country as well."

WND reported when the first videos appeared that Carlson confirmed they showed "lawmakers and the media were 'lying' about the events that took place on Jan. 6."

Those videos had been concealed from the public by Democrats ever since the events that day.

"Capitol police officers were seen escorting Jacob Chansley, a Navy veteran widely referred to in the liberal media as the 'QAnon Shaman,' around the building without incident. Carlson reported that officers were seen showing Chansley around, even trying to open locked doors for him. At one point, at least nine police officers were seen in close proximity to Chansley, and none of them slowed him down, as Carlson noted," a report said.

The Daily Mail confirmed, in fact, in footage screened on his show, Chansley was apparently seen being escorted into the Senate by Capitol police officers.

Carlson also reported Democrats used Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick’s death for their political agenda.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The evidence appeared to destroy multiple "narratives" that have been pushed by the now-defunct Democrat-controlled House Select Committee and legacy media, the report said.

The footage shows Trump supporters "peacefully touring the building, 'sightseers' as Carlson put it, but the footage of the rioters overwhelmingly consumed the news coverage of Jan. 6, which many in D.C. have compared to 9/11 and the attack on Pearl Harbor," Fox reported.

The report noted Chansley later was arrested and charged with "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds." He was ordered to spend nearly four years in jail.

