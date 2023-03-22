A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S. city bans new gas stations to fight climate change

Ravaging our planet and directly impacting health, well-being, and livelihoods'

Published March 22, 2023 at 6:20pm
Published March 22, 2023 at 6:20pm
(Photo by Leon Kohle on Unsplash)

(BREITBART NEWS) -- The lunatics in charge of Louisville, Colorado, have decided to ban any new gas stations from moving into their city.

Currently, Louisville has a population of 21,000 people and only six gas stations.

“We have an obligation to take every step possible to address the changes to our climate that are ravaging our planet and directly impacting the health, well-being, and livelihoods of the constituents we represent in Louisville,” councilwoman Maxine Most told Fox News.

