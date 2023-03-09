A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S. to lift COVID testing requirement for travelers from China

Rule was put in place as China ended its 'zero COVID' policy 2 months ago

Published March 9, 2023 at 3:33pm
Published March 9, 2023 at 3:33pm
(Image by Jan Vašek from Pixabay)

(FOX 4 NOW) – The Biden administration plans to end a testing requirement for travelers coming into the U.S. from China, according to multiple reports.

The rule requires travelers coming from China to present a negative COVID-19 test before they are granted entry into the United States.

The rule was put in place as China ended its "zero COVID" policy two months ago, which brought about a surge in coronavirus cases in China.

Read the full story ›

