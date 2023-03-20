U.S. Marine gets shot in the head, still manages to shoot terrorist

By Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

A former U.S. Marine was seriously wounded Sunday after a Palestinian terrorist shot at his car with his family inside, according to the Times of Israel.

David Stern, a former Marine and weapons instructor, was driving in the West Bank with his wife and children Sunday when a Palestinian man began shooting at the car. Stern was shot in the head but managed to shoot the gunman, who was later apprehended by the Israeli Defense Forces, according to The Times of Israel.

TRENDING: Athlete spreads gospel on national TV after winning third NCAA title: 'It's all for His glory'

Stern’s wife was also taken to the hospital for treatment for “traumatic shock” but she and the children were otherwise uninjured, according to the Times of Israel. The attack occurred in the same area where two Israeli brothers were killed several weeks prior.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Yesterday, an #antisemitism-fueled terror attack was committed by a #Palestinian terrorist against an #Israeli-American family, critically injuring the father, David Stern, a former US Marine. We pray for David’s swift recovery as we #StandUpToHatred & #StandAgainstTerror. pic.twitter.com/jPSsbw1z6E

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides confirmed Sunday that the attack had injured an American citizen in a Twitter post.

“I can confirm that a U.S. citizen was injured in the shooting attack near Huwara today,” Nides said. “Prayers for a speedy recovery and for calm to prevail.”

I can confirm that a U.S. citizen was injured in the shooting attack near Huwara today. Prayers for a speedy recovery and for calm to prevail. — Ambassador Tom Nides (@USAmbIsrael) March 19, 2023

Stern’s attack is the second in which a U.S. citizen has been injured or killed by Palestinian terrorists in the last three weeks. On Feb. 27, an American-Israeli man was shot in his car by multiple terrorists and later died from his injuries in the hospital.

President Joe Biden and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone Sunday about the president’s concerns regarding tensions in the area, Israel’s judicial reform, and “tensions and violence” in the West Bank, according to a public statement from the White House.

“The president reinforced the need for all sides to take urgent, collaborative steps to enhance security coordination, condemn all acts of terrorism, and maintain the viability of a two-state solution,” the statement read.

White House and the State Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!