U.S. military could resume executions for criminals – after 60 years

It's been some 60 years since the U.S. military carried out its last execution for crimes beyond the pale.

But it appears another soon could be on the horizon.

The Military Times reports the process is moving forward for dismissed Army Maj. Nidal Hasan, 52.

His case right now is before the Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces.

TRENDING: TV news anchor taken off air after who she quoted during live broadcast

He's on death row for the 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood, Texas, which is considered the deadliest mass shooting ever on a United States military installation.

It was Nov. 5, 2009 when Hasan charged into a readiness process center in Texas and shot and killed 13 people, including a pregnant soldier. He wounded another 32.

He admitted to the shootings during his court-martial in 2013 and was sentenced to death.

Should the U.S. military be executing criminals? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 94% (15 Votes) 6% (1 Votes)

The last military execution in the U.S. was when former soldier John Bennett was hanged after being convicted of raping and trying to kill a young girl, the Times reported.

The arguments before the Court of Appeals are the next step in a long military appeals process, and it still remains to be determined if Hasan actually will face the court-ordered punishment for killing and maiming so many people.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

It's likely that whatever result comes from the appeals panel, it will end up before the Supreme Court, and also an execution would require a decision from Joe Biden.

"As commander in chief, the president is required to confirm an execution sentence or commute it to what would likely be life in prison," the report explained.

There currently are four former military members on death row at the military's Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, detention center.

Hasan's mayhem still reverberates, the report explained.

Former Army Staff Sgt. Patrick Zeigler, a two-time combat veteran, was hit four times by Hasan's shots and spent months recovering.

"He looked me straight in the eyes as he pointed the gun at me, and a split second later, I’m on the floor with a hole in my head," he said in a recent interview.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Question: Why do the political and corporate leaders of America – long the freest, most successful, most prosperous and most Christian nation in history – bow and scrape before China, a ruthless, communist, totalitarian and explicitly atheistic dictatorship openly committed to ruling the world, including America?

The astonishing answers come into focus only when one contemplates both the unprecedented level of political and financial corruption in America’s ruling class (multiple Biden family members received $31 million in payola from China), and simultaneously the communist Chinese government’s brilliantly devious methods of unconventional total warfare, by which China is stealthily infiltrating, subverting, corrupting and colonizing the United States of America.

The China threat has rarely been more dramatically or pointedly documented than in the sensational March issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOW CHINA IS CONQUERING AMERICA.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].