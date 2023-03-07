University launches unprecedented program to teach Christians about Judaism

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- In an unprecedented initiative, an Orthodox Jewish university is partnering with a Christian organization in a post-graduate program to give Christians a “deeper understanding of Jews and Judaism.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Yeshiva University is set to launch a Hebraic studies program specifically designed for Christians in cooperation with Philos Project. The course is offered through the Bernard Revel Graduate School’s MA in Jewish Studies. Classes are available at YU’s campus (500 West 185th Street, New York, NY 10033), or live online via Zoom beginning in the Fall 2023 semester.

TRENDING: Basketball coach suspended: 'Referenced Bible verses' about 'slaves serving their masters'

The course will include:

An immersive Hebrew course

2 Bible courses

2 Jewish history courses

1 course on post-Biblical literature

1 course on Jewish-Christian relations

Read the full story ›