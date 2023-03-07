A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
University launches unprecedented program to teach Christians about Judaism

Program is available to believers of any age within realm of Nicene Orthodoxy

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 6, 2023 at 9:05pm
(Photo by Mick Haupt on Unsplash)

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- In an unprecedented initiative, an Orthodox Jewish university is partnering with a Christian organization in a post-graduate program to give Christians a “deeper understanding of Jews and Judaism.”

Yeshiva University is set to launch a Hebraic studies program specifically designed for Christians in cooperation with Philos Project. The course is offered through the Bernard Revel Graduate School’s MA in Jewish Studies. Classes are available at YU’s campus (500 West 185th Street, New York, NY 10033), or live online via Zoom beginning in the Fall 2023 semester.

The course will include:

An immersive Hebrew course
2 Bible courses
2 Jewish history courses
1 course on post-Biblical literature
1 course on Jewish-Christian relations

