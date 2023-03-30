A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationENOUGH IS ENOUGH
University president: 'We're not hiring people who endorse critical race theory'

'We will have the courage to let faculty or staff go' if they teach controversial agenda

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 30, 2023 at 1:26pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – For more than 20 years, Nathan Street has worked in education.

Fifteen of those years, Street served as a school district administrator in North Carolina, but lost his job in 2021 after his employers discovered many of Street’s written works on the indoctrination of children in the education system, including his book: “On the Frontlines: Exposing Satan’s Tactics to Destroy a Generation.”

In an interview with The College Fix, Street said he struggled to find a new job amid headlines in local newspapers alleging he misused grant money and other claims. But despite his tarnished reputation, Southern Wesleyan University hired Street as an assistant professor of graduate education.

