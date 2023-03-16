A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
University removes truncated Malcolm X quote that celebrated reading books

'If I weren't out here every day battling the white man, I could spend the rest of my life reading'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 16, 2023 at 2:23pm
Malcolm X

Malcolm X

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – The University of Rhode Island began work to remove an abbreviated Malcolm X quote that celebrates reading books from the front of its library, decades after protesting students claimed it distorted the leader’s message.

In its place, blank granite panels will be installed on the library’s walls. The inscription on the facade of Robert L. Carothers Library, installed in 1992, was meant as a tribute, a March 10 URI news release stated.

Nonetheless, it prompted a “takeover” that year “by Black student leaders, who said it misrepresented the fuller meaning” of Malcolm X’s life and work, according to URI.

Read the full story ›

