WATCH: Punk pulls gun in Walmart at worst possible moment, ends up running for his life

'It's going to feel pretty scary to shop here'

Richard Moorhead, The Western Journal By Richard Moorhead, The Western Journal
Published March 19, 2023 at 7:10pm
A suspected shoplifter with rotten timing was met by an armed police officer after he allegedly tried to exit an Arizona Walmart with stolen goods.

Phoenix Police are describing an incident in which a 35-year-old man was confronted by a loss prevention employee and a uniformed, off-duty police officer, as the alleged thief sought to exit the business with concealed goods earlier this month.

A suspect police have identified as David Apana produced a weapon as he was confronted -- a decision that led to the police officer drawing his own, according to local station KTVK.

WARNING: The following video contains scenes the viewer may find disturbing

One shot fired by the officer drove Apana to flee the scene, with the suspect ultimately exiting the Walmart from a rear door.

Phoenix Police ultimately apprehended the suspect in a neighborhood west of the business.

Is crime out of control under Joe Biden?

Police were also able to recover Apana's firearm.

Apana is facing charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and armed robbery in connection to the incident.

The suspect can be seen withdrawing a revolver from his belt in the storefront confrontation in surveillance camera footage released after the shooting.

The gunman flees suddenly as the officer draws his own weapon, his intentions for a show of force utterly thwarted.

Some customers who were at the Walmart during the incident are worried about the business' emergency procedures.

“I’m concerned about their evacuation procedure. It seems like there isn’t any. That’s the only thing I’m concerned about," Joe Torres said of the Walmart, according to KTVK.

Another shopper expressed fear about the safety of the Walmart.

“It’s going to feel pretty scary to shop here because you don’t know what’s going to happen or who you’re around with,” Veronica Vela said of the business.

No one was injured in the shooting.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

