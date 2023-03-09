A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Viking treasure reveals oldest reference to Norse god Odin

Pre-Christian pagan belief system was central to Viking society

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 9, 2023 at 12:50pm
Viking ship (Pixabay)

(NBC NEWS) – A centuries-old gold disc found in Denmark has revealed the earliest known mention of the Norse god Odin and shown he was being worshipped at least 150 years earlier than previously thought.

The disc, known as a bracteate, was unearthed in a treasure trove in Vindelev, central Denmark, in 2020, alongside Roman coins that had been reworked into jewelry.

It was displayed to the public at a museum near the discovery site and only recently made available to academics who were able to establish its significance.

