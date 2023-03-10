A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Visa, Mastercard drop plans to track gun purchases

'A significant win for conservative groups and 2nd Amendment advocates'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 10, 2023 at 3:46pm
(BREITBART) – Visa and Mastercard have halted their plans to use a new merchant code to track gun purchases.

WAFB reported that Visa and Mastercard’s pivot is “a significant win for conservative groups and Second Amendment advocates who felt that tracking gun shop purchases would inadvertently discriminate against legal firearm purchases.”

Discover card plans to begin tracking gun and ammunition purchases in April, Breitbart News reported March 2.

