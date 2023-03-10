Visa, Mastercard drop plans to track gun purchases

(BREITBART) – Visa and Mastercard have halted their plans to use a new merchant code to track gun purchases.

WAFB reported that Visa and Mastercard’s pivot is “a significant win for conservative groups and Second Amendment advocates who felt that tracking gun shop purchases would inadvertently discriminate against legal firearm purchases.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Discover card plans to begin tracking gun and ammunition purchases in April, Breitbart News reported March 2.

TRENDING: Bill forces parents to undergo 'vaccine education' before exempting kids from mandates

Read the full story ›