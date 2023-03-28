A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Faith Health Money Politics U.S.THE SOCIAL DISEASE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

In wake of Nashville shooting, Twitter cracks down on 'Trans Day of Vengeance'

'We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 28, 2023 at 3:10pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

Twitter removed thousands of posts promoting a “Trans Day of Vengeance” following Monday’s shooting at a Nashville public school, a senior executive tweeted.

“We had to automatically sweep our platform and remove >5000 tweets /retweets of this poster,” Ella G. Irwin, vice president of trust and safety at Twitter, posted Tuesday. “We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them. ‘Vengeance’ does not imply peaceful protest. Organizing or support for peaceful protests is ok.”

The Trans Radical Activist Network posted the “Trans Day of Vengeance” poster Irwin referred to Feb. 24, according to the Daily Wire, scheduling activities for Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1. The event included firearms training and plans to protest in front of the Supreme Court, the Daily Wire reported.

TRENDING: TV news anchor taken off air after who she quoted during live broadcast

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Twitter’s action comes after Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old female shooter who identified as transgender, killed three children and three adults at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, before being engaged and fatally wounded by law enforcement after reportedly entering the school by shooting through a door.

Some of the tweets removed apparently were criticizing the event, like that of Jason Robertson, co-founder of the American Tribune.

“Yesterday I tweeted the below and attached the graphic for the ‘Trans Day of Vengeance,’” Robertson tweeted, “Twitter Locked me out for inciting violence and denied my appeal unless I deleted the tweet.”

Is a 'Trans Day of Vengeance' inciting violence?

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation regarding the crackdown.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Did shooter target Christian school for religious reasons? Police chief speaks
Stocks close lower, Nasdaq drops a 2nd day as higher yields press tech names
'Enough is enough': Campus Dems protest 'bigot' GOP governor ahead of commencement
In wake of Nashville shooting, Twitter cracks down on 'Trans Day of Vengeance'
40 state legislatures have passed or introduced legislation to restrict transgender child abuse
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×