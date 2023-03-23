A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
MoneyFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Walmart layoffs at fulfillment centers signal ominous sign for economy

Considered an indicator of retail trends

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 23, 2023 at 3:50pm
Walmart greeter (NBC News video screenshot)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Over the next three months, hundreds of workers at five Walmart warehouses handling e-commerce orders will be laid off. This situation could be a worrisome indication that consumers are tapped out.

A Walmart spokesperson told Reuters about 200 warehouse workers in Pedricktown, New Jersey, and hundreds of others at Fort Worth, Texas; Chino, California; Davenport, Florida; and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania locations were asked to find new jobs before summer due to the need to reduce headcount.

Layoffs at Walmart are considered an indicator of retail trends due to its size in the retail space, and might serve as a warning sign of potential economic turbulence ahead.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







