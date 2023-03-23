Walmart layoffs at fulfillment centers signal ominous sign for economy

(ZEROHEDGE) – Over the next three months, hundreds of workers at five Walmart warehouses handling e-commerce orders will be laid off. This situation could be a worrisome indication that consumers are tapped out.

A Walmart spokesperson told Reuters about 200 warehouse workers in Pedricktown, New Jersey, and hundreds of others at Fort Worth, Texas; Chino, California; Davenport, Florida; and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania locations were asked to find new jobs before summer due to the need to reduce headcount.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Layoffs at Walmart are considered an indicator of retail trends due to its size in the retail space, and might serve as a warning sign of potential economic turbulence ahead.

TRENDING: Clint Eastwood not seen for well over year: Legend's pals fear for his health

Read the full story ›