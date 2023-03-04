A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Walmart to shutter Portland locations just months after CEO's warnings on crime

Stores will officially close later in March

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 4, 2023 at 2:12pm
Walmart greeter (NBC News video screenshot)

(FOX BUSINESS) – Walmart announced it is permanently closing all of its locations in Portland, Oregon, over financial reasons.

"We have nearly 5,000 stores across the U.S. and unfortunately some do not meet our financial expectations," Walmart said in its announcement, according to KPTV. "While our underlying business is strong, these specific stores haven’t performed as well as we hoped."

Both Walmart locations at Hayden Meadows and East Port Plaza will officially close on March 24.

Walmart to shutter Portland locations just months after CEO's warnings on crime
