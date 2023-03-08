'Wanna see something?' Lunch lady allegedly had sex with student, sent nude images for months

(FOX NEWS) -- A married Connecticut school employee allegedly had sex with a student, sent him "several" nude photos and videos for months, and asked him to send her sexually explicit videos, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital.

Andie Rosafort, 31, was arrested in February and charged with second-degree sexual assault, enticing a minor by computer and risk of injury to a minor after a month-long police investigation while she was working for New Fairfield Public Schools.

Rosafort had worked in the cafeteria at New Fairfield Middle School. She allegedly began communicating with the 14-year-old victim while he was in eighth grade then assaulted him while he was in ninth grade.

