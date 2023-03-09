A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Wartime scenario' unfolds as Taiwan suspects Chinese ships cut undersea internet cables

'Potential preview of a Chinese attack'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 9, 2023 at 6:23pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – According to Taiwanese authorities, on Feb. 2, a Chinese fishing boat damaged an undersea communications cable that connects Taiwan's main island to Matsu Islands. About one week later, a Chinese cargo ship severed another cable.

Located approximately 30 miles off the coast of China, the tiny island of Dongyin has quickly established a backup communication system, as reported by the WSJ. The new system uses a high-powered microwave radio to transmit data to Taipei. WSJ described the disruption as a "wartime scenario" and "in a potential preview of a Chinese attack."

Taiwan has a network of fourteen undersea fiber-optic cables, some buried as shallow as 6 feet below the seabed. These cables are critical as they provide 95% of the island's data-and-voice traffic.

