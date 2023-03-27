WATCH: Activist hijacks school-shooting news conference to demand gun control

By Harold Hutchison

An unidentified activist took to microphones shortly after a Monday briefing by Nashville authorities to rant about gun control, asking the media if they were tired of covering shootings.

“Aren’t you guys tired of covering this? Aren’t you tired of being here and having to cover all of these mass shootings?” the activist asked members of the press. “I’m from Highland Park… on a family vacation with my son, visiting my sister-in-law. I have been lobbying in D.C. since we survived a mass shooting in July.”

An unidentified female shooter killed three children and three adults at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, which teaches children from preschool through sixth grade, before being engaged by law enforcement. The activist referenced a mass shooting that took place July 4 during a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, that left six people dead and 24 wounded.

“I have met with over 130 lawmakers. How is this still happening? How are our children still dying and why are we failing them?” the activist claimed. “Gun violence is the number one killer of children and teens. It has overtaken cars. Assault weapons are contributing to the border crisis and fentanyl, we are arming cartels with our guns and our loose gun laws and these shootings and these mass shootings will continue to happen until our lawmakers step up and pass gun safety legislation.”

“I’m pretty sure this was an unsecured weapon that this teenager got ahold of,” the activist continued. “We can’t even pass gun safe storage laws in this country to protect kids from getting ahold of weapons that they shoot each other with.”

After the activist’s rant, the shooter was later referred to as a 28-year-old woman.

