Watch: Bald eagle sits through snowstorm to protect eggs as snow piles on top

(AMERICAN MILITARY NEWS) – A bald eagle was almost completely buried under a mound of snow that fell on its nest during an intense snowstorm last week, which it had ridden out overnight, perched high in a tree above two newly-laid eggs.

The eagle’s stand against the storm was captured on a 24/7 livestream run by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The moment the eagle stood up from the snow and shook itself off on Thursday can be seen in a YouTube clip uploaded by local news outlet KARE 11.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The clip also shows the other parent eagle land on the nest and take up position over the eggs after the other eagle flies away.

TRENDING: Park Service offers 'grisly' advice on staying safe in bear country

Read the full story ›