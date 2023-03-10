A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Watch: Bald eagle sits through snowstorm to protect eggs as snow piles on top

Parent birds weather adverse conditions as a team

Published March 10, 2023 at 12:45pm
Published March 10, 2023 at 12:45pm
Bald eagle sits on eggs through snowstorm (video screenshot)

(AMERICAN MILITARY NEWS) – A bald eagle was almost completely buried under a mound of snow that fell on its nest during an intense snowstorm last week, which it had ridden out overnight, perched high in a tree above two newly-laid eggs.

The eagle’s stand against the storm was captured on a 24/7 livestream run by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The moment the eagle stood up from the snow and shook itself off on Thursday can be seen in a YouTube clip uploaded by local news outlet KARE 11.

The clip also shows the other parent eagle land on the nest and take up position over the eggs after the other eagle flies away.

Read the full story ›

