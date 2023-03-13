A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Baseball star drilled in head by pitch, forced to leave spring-training game early

'He may have gotten lucky – you hope so'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 12, 2023 at 9:42pm
(Image by Cindy Jones from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- New York Mets veteran outfielder Starling Marte had to leave the team’s spring training game early against the Tampa Bay Rays after getting beaned in the head in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Minor league pitcher Elvin Rodriguez lost control of a 93 mph fastball and it ran up to Marte’s head. He couldn’t get out of the way in time, and manager Buck Showalter jumped out of the dugout immediately.

Marte was able to walk off on his own power, but the Mets took him out of the game out of caution.

Read the full story ›

