WATCH: Baseball star drilled in head by pitch, forced to leave spring-training game early

(FOX NEWS) -- New York Mets veteran outfielder Starling Marte had to leave the team’s spring training game early against the Tampa Bay Rays after getting beaned in the head in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Minor league pitcher Elvin Rodriguez lost control of a 93 mph fastball and it ran up to Marte’s head. He couldn’t get out of the way in time, and manager Buck Showalter jumped out of the dugout immediately.

Starling Marte has walked off the field after being hit by a pitch. pic.twitter.com/4p0QYrCZAy — SNY (@SNYtv) March 12, 2023

Marte was able to walk off on his own power, but the Mets took him out of the game out of caution.

