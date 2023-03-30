A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.THE LEFT UNHINGED
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WATCH: Democrat goes into ballistic rage when he doesn't get his way with gun limits

Republican asks simple question opponent can't answer

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 30, 2023 at 1:47pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(NEW YORK POST) – Two lawmakers got into a war of words outside the House floor on Wednesday over measures to limit gun violence in schools in the wake of the massacre at The Covenant School in Nashville.

The heated back-and-forth between Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) started when the New York congressman yelled at his GOP colleagues as they left the chamber for not backing stricter gun control measures in the aftermath of Monday’s shooting, which left three adults and three children dead.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“They’re cowards! They’re all cowards!” Bowman, a former Bronx middle school principal, shouted near reporters, referring to the Republican members walking through the hallway.

TRENDING: Major state passes bill to control gas prices

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Democrat goes into ballistic rage when he doesn't get his way with gun limits
'Garbage': Fox News host asks senator if he actually 'read' key bill he co-sponsored
University president: 'We're not hiring people who endorse critical race theory'
Church distances itself from controversial 'sexual fantasy' school assignment
Matt Walsh cancels university speech after Nashville shooting, cites threats
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×