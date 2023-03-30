WATCH: Democrat goes into ballistic rage when he doesn't get his way with gun limits

(NEW YORK POST) – Two lawmakers got into a war of words outside the House floor on Wednesday over measures to limit gun violence in schools in the wake of the massacre at The Covenant School in Nashville.

The heated back-and-forth between Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) started when the New York congressman yelled at his GOP colleagues as they left the chamber for not backing stricter gun control measures in the aftermath of Monday’s shooting, which left three adults and three children dead.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“They’re cowards! They’re all cowards!” Bowman, a former Bronx middle school principal, shouted near reporters, referring to the Republican members walking through the hallway.

TRENDING: Major state passes bill to control gas prices

Read the full story ›