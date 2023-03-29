WATCH: 'Massive money laundering' for Dems revealed by James O'Keefe

James O'Keefe, whose investigative reporting now is being published under the label of his O'Keefe Media Group, has documented what apparently is a massive money laundering scheme that benefits Democrats.

Using public election records, he identified some individuals who had "donated" up to 18,000 times.

Watch his video (Be aware that Trump critics express themselves in offensive terms):

BREAKING: O’Keefe Media Group Uncovers Potential MASSIVE Money Laundering into Political Campaigns #FollowTheMoneypic.twitter.com/MiNS63G2rI — O’Keefe Media Group (@OKeefeMedia) March 29, 2023

TRENDING: TV news anchor taken off air after who she quoted during live broadcast

The Gateway Pundit pointed out it previously reported on the "vast far-left network of donation harvesters" that O'Keefe has documented.

"The information was first released by Chris Gleason as was first published at The Gateway Pundit back in December 2022. Chris Gleason found a massive number of 'Campaign Finance Mules' making hundreds, even thousands of donations per year," the report said.

It continued, "It turns out that millions in donations were sent to candidates like Raphael Warnock from 'money mules' around the country. Warnock was the top beneficiary of all 2022 Democrat candidates of this money distribution scheme. In April 2022, engineer Chris Gleason began working on his first data project involving elections. The project was tied to the 2022 midterm election. This was unique for Chris because he had been involved in tech and data for the majority of his adult career although he never used his expertise on a political project. What he and a small group of others determined was that Washington state had a massive network of campaign finance mules. They identified massive numbers of registered voters in Washington State who were making thousands of donations to Democrat party candidates nationwide and progressive PACs. The individual donation amounts were not large. These donations were small and had been intentionally set up to avoid throwing up reg flags."

Do most Democrats see anything wrong with cheating to win elections? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 4% (10 Votes) 96% (261 Votes)

The report explained, as O'Keefe reported, those "Money Mules" were not rich people.

But there were red flags, such as why a donor in Washington State would be making repeated donations to a Georgia candidate.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

O'Keefe's details came from Election Watch in Maryland, and he went to various addresses of those top "donation mules."

At least one slammed the door in his face, after insisting that President Donald Trump should be hit in the head with a bat.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Question: Why do the political and corporate leaders of America – long the freest, most successful, most prosperous and most Christian nation in history – bow and scrape before China, a ruthless, communist, totalitarian and explicitly atheistic dictatorship openly committed to ruling the world, including America?

The astonishing answers come into focus only when one contemplates both the unprecedented level of political and financial corruption in America’s ruling class (multiple Biden family members received $31 million in payola from China), and simultaneously the communist Chinese government’s brilliantly devious methods of unconventional total warfare, by which China is stealthily infiltrating, subverting, corrupting and colonizing the United States of America.

The China threat has rarely been more dramatically or pointedly documented than in the sensational March issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOW CHINA IS CONQUERING AMERICA.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].