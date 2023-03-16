WATCH Russian pilots attack American Reaper drone

Video of two Russian jets attacking – and taking down – an American drone has been released by the U.S. military.

The video, a clip of less than a minute, reveals part of the encounter between the fighter jets and the MQ-9 Reaper drone.

The drone, operated by the U.S. Air Force, crashed into the Black Sea.

The video, from the U.S. European Command, shows the critical moments when the Russians first dumped fuel over the drone, then actually collided with it, damaging its propeller.

The view of the video is from a camera on the drone that points back toward the tail and the drone's propeller.

It is turning at the beginning of the clip.

Then a Russian Su-27 approaches and releases fuel as it passed the unmanned drone.

The feed is briefly disrupted as the Russian jet passed over while releasing fuel.

When it comes back seconds later, the propeller was visible and appeared undamaged.

Then a Russian jet returns for a second approach, once again releasing fuel.

This time as the Russian jet got close, the video feed cut out for 60 seconds, according to the U.S. military.

That was the result of impact, the military said.

When the video resumes, the propeller shows damage.

Reports said the military then essentially was forced to crash-land the drone into the Black Sea, after operators were able to wipe out sensitive data.

The recovery of the drone remains uncertain.

"It probably broke up, probably not a lot to recover, frankly," explained Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"As far as the loss of anything of sensitive intelligence, etc., as normal we would take, and we did take, mitigating measures. So we are quite confident that whatever was of value is no longer of value."

